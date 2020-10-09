The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched a streamlined loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program loans of $50,000 or less.
SBA began approving PPP forgiveness applications and remitting forgiveness payments to PPP lenders for PPP borrowers Oct. 2.
It will "continue to process all PPP forgiveness applications in an expeditious manner," according to the SBA's Oct. 9 news release.
Click here to see the simpler loan forgiveness application.
Click here to see the instructions for completing the simpler loan forgiveness application.
Click here to see the Interim Final Rule on the simpler forgiveness process for loans of $50,000 or less.