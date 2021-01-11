The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the launch of Ascent, a first-of-its-kind, free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses.
Ascent is designed to support women entrepreneurs looking to remain resilient in their operations, and includes information on preparing and recovering from disasters, strategic marketing and business financial strategy development.
“Throughout this year alone, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they evaluate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.
“Ascent includes valuable and timely resources to help women business owners navigate and prepare their business models from potential impacts. I want to thank former SBA Administrator and business owner, Linda McMahon, who planted the seed for this endeavor.
“It is an incredible privilege to assist women-owned businesses — a key pillar of our nation’s economic firepower – thrive and achieve success. ... I look forward to working with our partners nationwide to shine a light on American women business owners and their journey to success, job creation and economic independence.”
Women entrepreneurs start and own nearly half of all businesses in the United States, employ 9.4 million workers, generate $1.9 trillion in revenue and represent all industries.
The SBA says Ascent offers several streams to assist women business owners with strategies towards growth and success, including Disaster & Economic Recovery, Strategic Marketing, Your People, Your Business Financial Strategy and Access to Capital. More topics will be added over time.
Visit Ascent.SBA.gov to register for free access.