SBA-backed lending supported more than 1,500 traditional loans in Colorado, with more than 165,000 businesses using the Paycheck Protection Program and other disaster support, according to loan data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration for fiscal year 2020.
The national and Colorado-specific loan data shows financial assistance provided through traditional loan program lending as well as through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Loans guaranteed through traditional SBA-backed lending programs, according to an Oct. 29 statement by the SBA, exceeded $28 billion.
The CARES Act dramatically increased loan volume guaranteed by the Agency: In fiscal year 2020, PPP provided an additional 5.2 million loans worth more than $525 billion; the Agency's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program added another 3.6 million small business loans valued at $191 billion, as well as an additional 5.7 million EIDL Advances worth $20 billion.
From Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, the SBA's Colorado District Office provided guarantees to small business financing through 1,514 loans totaling $870,196,687 — a 3.8 percent increase year over year.
These loans include the SBA's 7(a) and 504 programs, as well as supported microloans from community lenders.
"In response to the unprecedented challenges faced by small businesses this year, the Trump Administration provided more than three-quarters of a trillion dollars in financial assistance to support impacted small businesses,” said Jovita Carranza, administrator of the SBA.
Highlights from the PPP nationwide include:
- 27 percent of PPP loan dollars were made in low-and moderate-income communities which is in proportion to the percentage of population in these areas;
- more than $133 billion, or 25 percent, of PPP loans were approved for small businesses in historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones); and
- over $80 billion, or 15 percent, of total PPP dollars were approved to small businesses in rural communities.
"In addition to the tremendous amount of aid provided by the CARES Act via the PPP and EIDL programs, our regular loan programs showed solid year-over-year improvement, especially within our 504 and Microloan programs,” Carranza said.
"SBA's small but dedicated team of professionals punched far above its weight this year, building on last year's lending numbers for traditional loans, while administering the largest and most consequential disaster response effort in modern history — all while overcoming unprecedented workforce disruptions."
In 2020, SBA's 7(a) loan program made approximately 42,000 7(a) loans totaling $22.55 billion. The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 7,000 loans made for a total dollar amount of more than $5.8 billion, according to the SBA.
The Microloan Program, which helps businesses in underserved communities, achieved a second straight record year performance with nearly $85 million going to over 5,800 small businesses. Thirty-four percent of microloans made in FY20 went to Black-owned small businesses.
"The SBA played a monumental role in supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by the thousands of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans approved to urban and rural Colorado businesses since March," said Dan Nordberg, SBA regional administrator and national director of rural affairs.
"The SBA's historic lending achievement is a testament not only to the dedicated public servants within the agency, but also to the grit of small business owners and entrepreneurs across the state. The SBA will continue advocating for small businesses and working with business owners and entrepreneurs as we navigate these challenging times."
Lending to underserved populations posted another strong year. Lenders reported that minority business owners received $7.5 billion in combined 7(a) and 504 lending, or 27 percent of SBA's loan portfolio. Further reported data shows SBA's 7(a) lending to women-owned businesses was nearly $2.7 billion in 2020 while lending from the 504 loan program to women-owned businesses was over $522 million. Additionally, loans to veterans totaled nearly $835 million for the 7(a) and 504 programs.
Frances Padilla, SBA's Colorado District Office director, said FY2020's Colorado lending shows the SBA continues to provide the vital support small businesses need.
"Loan activity in FY2020 is indicative that access to capital is still a very critical need for Colorado small businesses," Padilla said. "Every day, small businesses continue to show their fortitude through challenging conditions. The SBA is focused on providing the support needed. We remain committed to ensuring our state's more than 655,000 small businesses have access to the programs and resources available.”
For more information visit www.sba.gov.