The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with lenders to make it easier for underserved small businesses to get funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. This week it hit a major milestone in the current round, approving $104 billion of PPP funds to 1.3 million small businesses.
The effort follows criticism that in 2020, the PPP shut out too many small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SBA is working closely with the Biden-Harris Administration to boost multilingual access and outreach about the PPP, and to leverage its resource partner network.
Highlights from the latest round of PPP include:
reaching more of the smallest businesses; 82 percent of all loans going to businesses requesting less than $100,000;
reaching rural communities in a meaningful way; 28 percent of businesses who have received funding this round are in rural communities; and
increasing partnerships with Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions who are trusted agents in extending economic relief to minority communities and underserved populations.
The SBA announced it is taking more steps to speed up the resolution data mismatches and eligibility concerns so small businesses can have as much time as possible to access PPP funds, while maintaining the integrity of the program.
Three important changes will:
enable lenders to directly certify eligibility of borrowers for First Draw and Second Draw PPP loan applications with validation errors, to ensure eligible businesses who need funds get them as quickly as possible;
allow lenders to upload supporting documentation of borrowers with validation errors during the forgiveness process; and
create additional communication channels with lenders to improve the equity, speed and integrity of the program.
"We are pleased that the Paycheck Protection Program is targeting the smallest of small businesses and providing economic relief at a crucial time in American history,” said SBA Senior Advisor to the Administrator Michael Roth.
“... While we are excited that we are doing a better job of reaching the hardest hit industries and communities, we are committed to taking additional steps to ensure that there is equitable access for underserved businesses and that we are leading with empathy to support small businesses in a difficult spot.”