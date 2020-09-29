Colorado business owners who want to develop or expand exports can apply for a portion of $700,000 in grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA’s Colorado District Office announced Sept. 28 that the funding has been awarded to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to support export growth among small businesses.
This year’s award to OEDIT represents more than a 35 percent increase in State Trade Expansion Program funding to the state agency. In FY 2019, the office was awarded a $480,000 grant to aid export promotion activities.
“We are thrilled to receive an increased SBA award to help Colorado businesses access new markets,” said Betsy Markey, executive director of OEDIT. “Support for our small businesses is needed now more than ever, and these funds provide an invaluable tool to help more Colorado businesses expand their exporting activity.”
The 2020 STEP award will allow Colorado to assist small businesses with information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities.
These can include participating in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, obtaining services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, accessing expertise in designing international marketing campaigns and export trade show exhibits and participating in training workshops.
STEP is designed to help small businesses take advantage of these opportunities by increasing the number of small businesses that export, the value of their exports and the number of small businesses that explore significant new trade opportunities.
Since the creation of the STEP program 10 years ago, SBA has awarded about $157 million in grants to fund export opportunities to increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world.
“Over two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power resides outside the United States. That makes exporting a critical economic driver for Colorado small businesses that are ready to expand their reach into new and increasingly borderless global markets,” SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg said in a news release.
“These STEP awards, in addition to SBA's export loans and U.S. Export Assistance Centers, make sure that small businesses in Colorado have the tools, resources and relationships they need to take their businesses global,” Nordberg said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased web-based sales and virtual trade missions that reach 95 percent of the world’s consumers located outside the United States — which means substantial opportunities for small businesses to grow by exporting. Exporting is an important way for U.S. businesses to grow revenue and diversify their customer base.
“Through SBA’s STEP awards, states provide small businesses with the critical funding they need to thrive internationally while creating jobs and strengthening their communities,” said Loretta Greene, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of International Trade.