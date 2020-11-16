Sales and use tax collections in Colorado Springs continued to increase in September, reflecting the growth of overall economic activity compared with September 2019.
At the same time, collections of the Lodgers and Auto Rental combined tax were down, indicating the continued weakness in that sector of the local economy.
According to the October revenue report released Nov. 13 by the city’s Finance Department, the city collected about $28.7 million in revenue from the combined sales and use tax, which includes the 2 percent tax that supports the city’s General Fund; the 0.62 percent road tax; the 0.4 percent public safety tax; and the 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks tax.
The General Fund supports the city’s day-to-day activities; the October report reflects business activity in September.
Revenue from the combined sales and use tax was up 9.75 percent for the month, compared with the same month of 2019, but down 2.51 percent for the year to date, compared with the same period of 2019.
Revenue from the 2 percent General Fund sales and use tax alone amounted to about $18.4 million, an increase of 9.57 percent for the month.
Collections of the combined LART tax amounted to $563,429, down 23.47 percent for the month and down 42.79 percent for the year to date.
Industries that showed the largest percentage increase for the month were medical marijuana (48 percent), miscellaneous retail (35.3 percent) and building materials (27.9 percent).
Industries with the largest percentage decrease for the month included hotels and motels (37 percent decrease), business services (22.2 percent decrease) and commercial machines (7.5 percent decrease).
The full report is at coloradosprings.gov.