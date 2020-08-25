Commercial real estate firm CBRE reported the novel coronavirus pandemic has begun to wear on the local market.
Some of the findings in the report include:
• Direct vacancy increased to 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020, up 107 basis points from the final quarter of 2019.
• For the first time in more than 10 years, the Colorado Springs retail market posted negative net absorption. Through the first half of 2020, 282,000 square feet of negative net absorption was recorded.
• Construction activity remained active with nearly 412,000 square feet of retail space under development at the end of this year's second quarter.
• The average asking lease rate has been stable since Q4 2018, sitting at $14.33 per square feet triple net in the first half of 2020.
• Year-to-date investment sales declined by 33.6% year-over-year, recording $61.6 million in sales volume. Single tenant net leased properties accounted for a large share of the sales volume so far this year, pushing up the average price per square foot to $316.
• Over 67% of the retail space underway is located in the Northeast submarket.
• The largest project under development is the 220,000-square-foot Scheels All Sports sporting goods retailer at InterQuest Marketplace in the Northeast submarket and scheduled to open in April 2021.
View the full report here.