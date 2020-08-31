Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, Pueblo City-County Library District will return to its pre-COVID-19 business hours and increase patron browsing and computer use to one hour. Additionally, visitors are asked to provide contact information if needed for tracing purposes. Patrons should stay home if exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
Health and safety measures as outlined in Pueblo County Public Health orders will continue:
- All visitors and employees must wear a face covering while inside the library, children under the age of 10 are exempt. Anyone who cannot tolerate wearing a face covering due to a medical condition will be offered accommodations, but are not permitted to enter any library building without a face covering.
- Employees and visitors are required to follow social distancing measures while inside the library.
- There will be frequent cleaning and sanitization of high touch surfaces.
- Returned library materials will be quarantined for 72 hours.
- Bathrooms are locked but can be opened by staff upon request. Drinking fountains remain turned off.
- Curbside services for picking up library materials will remain. The hours will now be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons can also make an appointment by calling the branch directly to schedule a pickup time.
- All in-person programs and meeting room use is still suspended at this time.
Prior to the return to regular business hours, all library branch locations were open noon-6 p.m., six days per week. Sunday service will continue at Barkman and Lamb libraries from 1-5 p.m.
As of Sept. 8, business hours are:
Barkman, Lamb and Rawlings
9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday
9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday
1-5 p.m., Sunday at Barkman and Lamb only
Giodone, Greenhorn and Lucero
10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Library at the Y
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday
8 a.m.-noon Saturday
The district also has four satellite locations located in: Avondale Elementary School, 213 Hwy. 50 East; Beulah School of Natural Sciences, 8734 School House Lane, Beulah; CSU-Pueblo Library, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo Community College Library, PCC Campus Academic Building, Suite 100.