A second round of Response, Innovation and Student Equity Fund grants has been awarded to Colorado school districts, charter schools and colleges to address learning challenges related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants, which were announced Jan. 25 by Gov. Jared Polis, bring to more than $40 million the total amount awarded through the RISE Fund.
Among the recipients was Pueblo Community College, which received $2 million to develop an innovative approach to distance learning for low-income individuals living across primarily rural areas in Colorado.
Pueblo Community College will lead a consortium of several Hispanic-Serving Institutions to enable course-sharing across institutions and to train instructors in online teaching practices.
“This collaboration is sure to align both our financial and human resources in providing pathways of study that would not have been made possible otherwise,” Dr. Patty Erjavec, Pueblo Community College president, said in a news release. “Student success is at the heart of all we do, and as such, look for great things to come.”
Polis launched the RISE Fund in September 2020 to support high-needs school districts, charter schools, and public institutions of higher education in creating sustainable innovations to improve student learning, close equity gaps, and enhance operational efficiency for pre-K-12 through higher education.
The first round of grants was announced in November.
“Every Colorado student should have access to a quality education and these amazing ideas and innovative programs from improving early childhood education to increasing apprenticeship opportunities for high-schoolers will help improve our schools and build back stronger than before the pandemic,” Polis said.
Contributors to the fund include the Gates Family Foundation and Gary Community Investments.
Recipients were chosen by a group of parents, students and education leaders.
“These [recipients] have developed innovative approaches to address the deep educational inequalities that have been exacerbated by COVID,” said Mike Johnston, chair of the RISE grant selection committee and CEO of Gary Community Investments. “As we start to build our way out of the pandemic, their ingenuity, backed with critical state resources, will pioneer a set of solutions to ensure Colorado emerges on better education footing than before this crisis started.”
Other recipients include:
- St. Vrain Valley Schools: $2,793,637
- Plateau Valley High School: $283,485
- Adams State University: $2,581,747
- Hayden School District: $1,050,500
- Montezuma Cortez School District RE-1: $257,138
- Northeastern Junior College: $1,937,177
- West Grand School District: $792,998
- Bennett School District 29J: $2,207,625
- Academy 360 Charter School: $595,700
- Charter School Innovation Consortium: $1,482,800
- Campo School District RE-6: $295,000
- Colorado Mountain College: $2,957,466
- Park County School District RE-2: $343,
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: $2,775,000
- Adams County School District 14: $2,159,000
- Cripple Creek-Victor School District: $1,491,200
- New Legacy Charter School: $250,000
- Santa Fe Trail BOCES: $365,000