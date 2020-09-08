A new mobile learning lab at Pueblo Community College will help Colorado manufacturers analyze materials for instabilities without damaging the material itself.
The non-destructive testing mobile learning lab, a 53-foot self-contained classroom that is part of PCC’s Corporate College program, is available to companies throughout the state that need to train employees in the technique.
“The mobile learning lab will allow us to increase awareness and provide education in NDT techniques,” Amanda Corum, executive director of Pueblo Corporate College, said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have this asset not only for Pueblo but the entire state.”
The lab was made possible through the Skill Advance Colorado Mobile Learning Lab Assistance Program, part of the Skill Advance Colorado Customized Job Training Program that is administered by the Colorado Community College System and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Nearly $790,000 was awarded for the lab’s creation, including in-kind contributions from PCC. The final cost was about $563,000 and the unused money was kept by the Skill Advance program to be used toward other grants, the release said.
Non-destructive testing is used to evaluate the properties of a material, component, structure or system for characteristic differences or welding defects without causing damage to the original part. Aircraft, trains, pipelines, oil rigs, bridges and pressure vessels are examples of everyday structures that are regularly examined using non-destructive testing.
A company such as Vestas Towers can use ultrasound technology to check the welds that join each section of a tower to ensure there are no flaws or cracks. EVRAZ — which recently announced a major expansion at its Pueblo facility — Vestas and the Transportation Technology Center are three local companies that have committed to using PCC’s lab.
“We had great advocacy thanks to representatives Susan Lontine, Millie Hamner and our own Daneya Esgar, who sponsored HB 15-1271,” PCC President Patty Erjavec said in the release. “That bill allows money in the Colorado existing industry training program to be used to fund mobile learning labs and ultimately provides employers with a flexible delivery option for on-site training. I am grateful to these legislators for recognizing the importance of flexible, customized workforce training.”
Use of the lab enables companies to provide customized training to employees on site, saving time and money. The lab has on-board power, climate control, a multimedia instructor station and comprehensive student workstations.
PCC now has eight mobile learning labs available for use throughout the region. Companies interested in learning more can contact Amanda Corum at 719-549-3163 or Amanda.Corum@pueblocc.edu or visit pueblocc.edu/Mobile-Learning-Labs.