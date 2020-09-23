Sept. 23 marks a major 2C milestone: 1,000 lane miles paved on local roads.
The city’s Public Works Department is paving the 1,000th mile at 1 p.m., at the corner of N. Walnut Street and Mesa Road.
When voters approved ballot issue 2C in November 2015, Public Works committed to repaving 1,000 lane miles in five years using dedicated sales tax funds.
2C allowed the City of Colorado Springs to impose a 0.62 percent sales tax, beginning January 2016 for a five-year period.
According to the city, 2C has collected approximately $50 million in annual revenues for exclusive use on local road improvements.
Revenues from 2C complement road maintenance already funded through the Pike Peak Rural Transportation Authority and the city’s General Fund budget, and provide additional funding to prevent city roads from deteriorating.
The sales tax revenues are only applied to roads, with approximately 50 percent dedicated to sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
About 70 more lane miles are set to be repaved before the end of the year, according to a news release from the city, bringing the five-year total of 2C repaving projects to 1,070 lane miles — about the distance from Colorado Springs to Chicago.
However, taxpayer-funded repaving efforts are still far from complete.
In November, voters passed a five-year extension of 2C at a reduced tax rate of 0.57 percent.
The new tax rate will start on Jan. 1, and revenues generated will pave an additional 844 lane miles from 2021-2025.
The full list of streets to be repaved through the 2C extension can be found here.