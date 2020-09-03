Thousands of low-income students across Colorado will soon have access to free and low-cost internet options for the 2020-21 school year thanks to new partnership between the Colorado Department of Education and T-Mobile.
CDE will provide school districts access to $2 million for broadband services for low-income families — funding for which comes from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act — and T-Mobile will provide up to 34,000 low-income student households with a free WiFi hotspot and 100 GB of free data per year.
T-Mobile’s effort coincides with its nationwide initiative to provide internet access to underserved students, called Project 10Million, and fulfills its commitments under an October agreement with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The agreement, stemming from Colorado’s participation in a multi-state lawsuit to block the Sprint T-Mobile merger, stipulated that T-Mobile would commit to various actions to increase broadband internet access for Coloradans, including providing free internet connectivity and equipment to households with school-aged children.
Qualifying households will also have access to internet-enabled devices like tablets or computers for a discounted price.
Eligibility for the program is based on student participation in the National School Lunch Program for households within the T-Mobile service area.
In a statement announcing the partnership, the AG’s office also recognized other providers that have stepped up to provide low- and no-cost options for families, including Comcast’s Internet Essentials program and rural communications companies that provide options for families from the Western Slope and Eastern Plains.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also announced that the state is filing a petition urging the Federal Communications Commission to temporarily waive some restrictions on its E-Rate Program to allow schools to extend their broadband internet networks to students’ homes for educational purposes and to allow E-Rate funds to be directed to support Wi-Fi hotspots or other broadband connections for students.
If successful, the AG’s statement said, the change would “allow millions of dollars in support for school districts to provide access to Wi-Fi hotspots or other mechanisms that connect students to home learning opportunities.”
According to the School District Community Needs Inventory, conducted by CDE and the nonprofit Colorado Education Initiative in the spring, more than 65,000 Colorado students lacked internet access, or approximately 8 percent of students.