The El Paso County Board of Health last week approved the purchase of an additional location in southeastern El Paso County to assist with regional COVID-19 response and recovery.
“The key to our future success with this purchase is in co-locating and collaborating with partners, where we can provide a location for a variety of services to help our communities as we continue to deal with COVID-19,” Dr. James Terbush, Board of Health president, said in a news release.
“As a local public health agency, we serve a large county, and one of our goals is to improve access to services across El Paso County,” Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director, said in the release. “By bringing services into the community and meeting people where they are, it leads to improved health outcomes.”
Strategically located near the intersection of Highway 85/87 and Fontaine Boulevard, the new Public Health facility is intended to provide easier access for residents of southeastern El Paso County, including Security, Widefield, Fountain Valley, Fort Carson and southeast Colorado Springs to a variety of services, including:
- Assistance with economic recovery and food insecurity;
- Public Health services to support the community during the pandemic response and recovery phases; and
- Emergency preparedness and response activities, particularly as it relates to COVID-19 testing sites and points of dispensing for a future COVID-19 vaccine, and ample storage for POD equipment and other critical emergency preparedness items
Other El Paso County Public Health locations include:
- Citizens Service Center, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road
- Southeast Women, Infants and Children Office, 2948 East Fountain Blvd.
- Fountain WIC Office, 97 Widefield Blvd. — (according to the release, the goal will be to transfer these services to the new location)
Purchase of this new facility is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act. An opening date has not yet been determined.
For more information and resources on COVD-19 response and recovery, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.