Operating hours at three community-based COVID-19 testing centers have been expanded to offer free and convenient access to testing.
El Paso County Public Health announced Jan. 11 that the testing sites at the Citadel Mall, Fountain and North Colorado Springs testing sites are now operating 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
Public Health also introduced a new vaccine web page to provide timely and credible information about accessing COVID-19 vaccines.
The expanded testing hours provide more options to citizens in El Paso County seeking COVID-19 testing.
Testing, which is free and does not require insurance or referrals, is encouraged for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, health care workers, critical infrastructure employees, teachers and individuals who work in congregate settings.
Testing will be provided to individuals 2 years old or older. Pre-registration is recommended but not required at the following link: www.elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information.
Testing is available at the following sites:
- Citadel Mall
750 Citadel Drive East
(At Citadel Mall in the parking lot just south of JCPenney)
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- Fountain
6436 US Highway 85-87
(Formerly known as the Beckett Event Center)
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- North Colorado Springs
2070 Interquest Pkwy
(PPCC Rampart Range Campus)
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- Falcon/Peyton
12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon
(Behind Falcon Fire Station 1)
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
The new “How will I get the vaccine?” page on El Paso County Public Health’s website offers contacts for vaccine providers, details about eligibility and timelines, advice on staying safe as the vaccination process continues, and information on reporting adverse events.
Providing vaccines to everyone will take time and is based on availability.
“We understand the community’s excitement about the vaccine rollout and also the confusion surrounding phased distribution,” El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson said. “The goal of our agency is to provide clarity about when and how each individual will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and to assure a timely, organized vaccination program.”
The new web page was added last week to the Public Health website, which already provides basic information on the vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions.
“We also plan to add additional features to our website with more information about vaccines to include data on the vaccine distribution process,” Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said.
The department’s data and analytics team, in cooperation with health care providers and community partners, planned to launch more data this week.
Everyone is encouraged to continue to practice prevention measures to keep themselves and others safe.
Public Health is working with health care providers and other community partners on the vaccine distribution plan. Updates will be made to the Public Health website as more information becomes available.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, phased distribution or vaccine eligibility status visit elpasocountyhealth.org.