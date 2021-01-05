El Paso County Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 data for the county, pointing out that the metrics “do not yet reflect the full impact the holidays may have on cases.”
As of Jan. 4, the county has the following COVID-19 metrics:
14-day incidence: 484.6 (up from 482.2 on previous day)
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 248 (up from 238 on previous day)
14-day positivity: 9.09 percent (down from 9.13 percent on the previous day)
14-day average hospital admissions: 11.14 (down from 11.57 on previous day)
“The decrease in incidence and test positivity percentage are showing signs of plateauing,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for Public Health’s Data and Analytics Office. “The daily number of cases that will come in for the rest of the week will tell us a lot about the current level of COVID-19 in the community during and following the holiday season.”
El Paso County moved from Level Red: Severe Risk to Level Orange: High Risk on Monday, Jan. 4, based on a two-week decline in incidence. The new level eases restrictions on businesses, following established disease prevention measures with a slight increase in capacity.
“While this classification does bring looser restrictions, it’s imperative to remain vigilant and continue practicing prevention measures as we work to continue this progress in El Paso County,” according to a statement from Public Health.
“It’s also imperative to continue prevention measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, continuing to socialize just with people who live in your household, staying home when you are sick, quarantining when you have a known exposure to COVID-19, and avoiding large crowds.”