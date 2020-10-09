The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is seeking public comment on the final draft of the El Paso County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan which aims to reduce risk and impact of disasters.
Through Oct. 21, comments can be submitted online or by mailing or hand delivering to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Office.
The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is a requirement for many communities and identifies natural and human-caused disasters that could impact the community. Mitigating local hazards can reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life, injury and/or property damage.
The aim is to cut the likelihood that a hazard will result in a disaster. Natural human-caused hazards include wildfire, hail, flood, drought, winter storms, earthquake, landslide, extreme acts of violence, pandemic or hazardous material spills.
The plan update was opened to community input in July, and the final draft of the plan continues efforts to identify and prioritize goals and actions for mitigating natural and human-caused hazards in El Paso County.
The survey will:
help emergency managers learn more about the public’s perceptions and opinions regarding hazards in the community;
identify preferred methods and techniques for reducing the risks and losses associated with each hazard; and
improve public/private coordination, mitigation, and risk reduction efforts in El Paso County.
“We count on our citizens' input to help improve mitigation efforts and reduce the risk of disaster in El Paso County,” Mike Schaub, PPROEM’s recovery and mitigation manager, said in a news release.
“Developing a mitigation plan that addresses the unique needs of our community helps to break the cycle of rebuilding after a disaster, only to have repeated damage in the future. It also provides a framework for developing feasible and cost-effective projects that could prevent future damage.”
This plan updates and consolidates the 2015 El Paso County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the 2016 City of Colorado Springs Hazard Mitigation Plan to include El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs, and the jurisdictions within El Paso County. It is prepared pursuant to the requirements of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 to achieve eligibility for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs including:
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP)
Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM)
Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA)
Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL)
Repetitive Flood Claim (RFC)
More on the Hazard Mitigation Plan and the update process is here.