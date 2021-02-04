The cybersecurity industry is growing so fast, educational institutions can't keep up.
“It’s only been 14 years since the iPhone was introduced,” said Terri Johnson-Akse, chair of the computer networking and cybersecurity department at Pikes Peak Community College. In that time, “we’ve gone from a society that used the internet in one place — computers — to a society that uses the internet everywhere.”
The internet wasn’t built with security in mind; it was originally seen just as a way to share information, Johnson-Akse said.
“Once people started exploiting that lack of security, it just snowballed,” she said, “and we definitely need to fill this gap. We really need to work hard to get more women and underserved populations in this field.”
Pikes Peak Community College is one of the local institutions doing just that.
“We have an advisory board, which is made up of employers in the area,” Johnson-Akse said. “They have identified networking and software development as they key components of job needs in Colorado Springs. So we try to fill those and keep our curriculum dynamic and in tune with what industry needs.”
The college offers certifications and an associate’s degree in cybersecurity.
“Our cyber degree and our networking degrees are very closely aligned,” Johnson-Akse said. “We embed cyber into every single class we have.”
Any PPCC student can take a Security+ class and earn that certification, which is fundamental to work in the cybersecurity field.
The cyber degree program has been offered since 2015 and now has nearly 400 students enrolled, Johnson-Akse said. Students take basic programming and networking courses, and then move on to security-specific classes such as network defense and countermeasures.
Students can intern with local companies to gain hands-on experience; 15 PPCC students are serving cyber-related internships this semester through a program coordinated by UCCS, Johnson-Akse said.
The college also provides short-term cybersecurity training programs that lead to Security+, Networking+ and A+ certifications.
“We design these programs — most of them are eight weeks or less — to help people who are unemployed or underemployed,” said Chelsy Harris, PPCC associate vice president of strategic partnerships.
The courses have both online and in-person components. The next sessions will begin the last week of February, Harris said.
“We want to encourage people who maybe have lost their job to look at this as an opportunity,” Harris said. Information about enrolling can be found at PPCC.edu/training.
PPCC also partners with 18 local school districts and 10 charter schools to offer credits students can earn while still in high school.
The Career Start program “is an opportunity for students who are high school juniors and seniors, while their high school pays for the program, to earn up to 42 credits toward their associate’s degree,” Harris said. “That’s essentially two-thirds of their associate’s degree, and they walk away with the Security+ certification.”
High school students can also enroll concurrently in individual PPCC classes for a less intense experience.
These two programs have enrolled about 3,000 students this year in career fields including cybersecurity, automotive, welding and culinary arts. About 40 students are participating in the cybersecurity Career Start program, Harris said.
