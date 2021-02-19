Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2021-2022 MilitaryFriendly School bronze designation for the third year in a row for the support it provides its military affiliated students.
“PPCC's specially trained counselors and advisors understand the challenges of transitioning from military to civilian life, and [the college] has been serving the Colorado Springs military population since the mid 1970s,” PPCC’s Feb. 19 statement reads.
PPCC’s Military and Veterans Programs Director Paul DeCecco said the active duty military, veterans and their family members currently make up 28 percent of the college's student population.
“From the application process through graduation, we offer hands-on help with registration, program advising, paperwork processing and referral services to other departments and resources in the college and the community,” DeCecco said.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation. More information is at militaryfriendly.com.
Military Friendly measured the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
"Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.