UCHealth, El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers are offering free pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend, to expand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
The clinics will run Friday. Feb. 19 and Saturday Feb. 20.
Announcing the clinics, El Paso County Public Health experts pointed out that the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing health disparities.
“To achieve equity, deliberate action is needed. As COVID-19 vaccination efforts progress, it is critical to eliminate barriers to fair vaccine distribution,” Public Health’s statement reads. “The state provides vaccines to support these events, with the goal of helping to increase access and reduce barriers.”
“The goal is to meet diverse communities where they are and increase access to the vaccine by reducing barriers such as language, transportation, technology and accessibility,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “We are grateful for our partners, because without their support, these pop-up equity clinics would not be possible.”
El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza
El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza (in conjunction with the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce and support from community partners) are offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic servingpeople of color, ages 65 and older this weekend. The event will be held at El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. US Highway 85/87. The clinic will provide 1,000 vaccinations, which will be by appointment only.
Appointments are still available. Call 719-374-8313 to schedule. The call center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bilingual staff, translators, and ASL translators will be available at the event. For languages outside of Spanish, there will be access to a language support line as needed
There is no ID required and no fee for the vaccination
UCHealth
UCHealth (in collaboration with churches, AgeWell Medical Associates and Southeast Armed Services YMCA) will hold a vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 20., from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.
The clinic will provide 1,000 vaccinations, by appointment only. UCHealth and partner churches — including Iglesia Nueva Vida — will be calling people age 65 and older to set up appointments.
Anyone can sign up to get on UCHealth’s vaccine list at uchealth.org/covidvaccine, and there are vaccine hotlines available for those who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone. Those numbers are: 720-462-2255 and (Español) 844-945-2508.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers
Peak Vista’s vaccine clinic will be held at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing (1815 Jet Wing Drive) on:
Friday, Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 a.m-4 p.m.
Community partners are reaching out to eligible individuals who identify as Black, Hispanic, or Latino. An appointment is required for vaccination. An ID is not required. Many individuals staffing the clinics are bilingual, and all materials are available in English and Spanish.
Silver Key is Providing transportation for individuals who need a ride to the clinic; reserve by calling 719-884-2300.
“My administration is focused on making it easier to access this life-saving vaccine and getting more shots into arms as quickly and equitably as possible,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “We are proud the Colorado Springs community is answering this call.”