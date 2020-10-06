Gov. Jared Polis is urging Coloradans not to get "complacent" about COVID-19 and to step up efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus ahead of the holidays.
In an Oct. 6 news conference with State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Polis noted the state’s COVID-19 count stands at 74,191 cases. He said it’s “alarming” that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state has surged from about 170 to 246 over a two-week period.
“We’ve got to do better to avoid overwhelming our hospitals,” he said, adding, “the recent news from the White House is just another reminder that none of us — even the president of the United States — is immune from this deadly virus. We have to remain vigilant.
"We need to continue doing what we know works to reduce the transmission: wearing a mask when around others; keeping social distance from others; being outdoors where we can; avoiding large groups; washing hands frequently.”
Herlihy said disease levels over the next couple of weeks “will really set us up for success or some challenges, potentially, as we move into the Thanksgiving and winter holiday season.”
The state has seen a steady increase in hospitalizations, she said, and “unfortunately over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen some acceleration there.”
If Coloradans don’t increase social distancing efforts over the coming weeks, the state will see “a substantial increase in the number of cases occurring — a peak of illness that occurs early in the winter.”
Social distancing decreased around the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays, Herlihy said, and COVID-19 transmission surged with family gatherings and multi-generational mixing. But those surges didn’t overwhelm hospitals because they were preceded by “valleys” or very low levels of disease transmission.
Over the next couple of weeks, Coloradans need to achieve a similar suppression of the virus, Herlihy said, “so we can get back down to sort of a valley level of disease transmission ... that puts us in a much better place leading into Thanksgiving and into the winter holidays.”
Polis said, “We did this before, we can do it again. After July, there was no shutdown, there were no closures — but people started behaving more responsibly ... and sure enough we stopped that trend … .
“We need to live more like we did in late July, early August,” he said, “and together we can move forward and set ourselves up for a successful holiday season — because we all want to be able to see our loved ones during the holiday season, and we want to make sure that the virus is at a place where it's not sentencing your loved ones to hospitalization or possible death just by by seeing them.”
Polis also criticized President Trump’s personal reaction to the deadly virus, saying this is a time for caution.
“The president is taking this in a wrong, divisive direction with regard to his counsel and what he's advising people to do when he says, ‘Don't be afraid,’” Polis said. “... I say it's not a time for fear, but it's a time for caution, for being smart. … It's not a time for fear but it doesn't mean you throw your mask off, have large groups and get people sick and die. … You don't need to cower in your corner, but be safe, be smart. Keep your distance from others.
“... I think the danger in the president's message is that it can easily be interpreted as ‘It's not a time for fear, it's time for recklessness,’" he said. "That's in many ways what he models with his personal behavior.”
Social distancing is “making a difference, it's saving lives, it's saving our economy,” Polis said. “And we need to keep it up. We're all tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us. We're going to get through this. And we're going to be able to do it without fear, but with care.
“... The virus is still here, and the minute we lapse, Colorado, like other states, could become a hotspot [with] a great loss of life, and a great setback to the economy, because people and consumer confidence would be shattered, tourism would stop, people would be scared to go out to dinner and lunch, and it would really be devastating.”
Polis said Coloradans are "productive and industrious, and we're thoughtful and careful about how we do it — and that's how we will successfully contain the virus in Colorado. It's really up to your behavior, to your choices."