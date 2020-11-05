Governor Jared Polis called "an intervention" on COVID-19 Nov. 5, urging Coloradans to interact only with their own households, keep their distance from others, and wear masks.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly 1 in 100 residents in Denver are contagious with COVID-19, and Colorado hospitalizations have nearly reached the peak the state hit this Spring.
“Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention,” Polis said. “Cancel your plans to see others who are not in your household for the next few weeks to avoid spreading or contracting the virus. This is urgent and deadly serious.”
Polis said the state has expanded hospital capacity and testing sites.
“We need Coloradans to do their part and reduce social interactions, keep a distance, and wear a mask. Let’s defeat this deadly virus together,” Polis said at the Nov. 5 update on the state’s response to the pandemic.
He was joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.
“We believe there is more coronavirus circulating in Colorado now than there was in the spring,” Dr. Herlihy said.
Dr. Herlihy showed a video visualization of the time lapse of one-week incidence per 100,000 that showed a sharp spike in transmission of the disease over the past several weeks.
To stem the spread of the virus, the state asked Coloradans to:
• Interact only with those in their own households. This means all Coloradans need to do their best to avoid any social interactions with friends and family outside of their homes throughout the month of November.
• Keep their distance — at least six feet from others. Just because a person is wearing a mask doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk if they are interacting closely with others. Coloradans have to do a better job of staying six or more feet away from others, a state news release said.
• Wear a mask. People who wear a mask have a much lower risk of getting or transmitting the virus.
Polis previewed a video sharing these three key steps that Coloradans need to take. This and other videos are available in English and Spanish.
The governor also extended for 30 days executive orders that maintain eligibility for Coloradans enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan and ordering expedited unemployment insurance claim processing. The orders will remain in effect through Dec. 5.