Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed October 2020 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
With Coloradans spending more time online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology says good cyber habits are even more critical to protect personal and professional information.
COVID-19 has upended many aspects of everyday life, and OIT urges Coloradans to do their part to prioritize cyber safety.
OIT is emphasizing the ongoing need to protect your computer, keep kids safe online, avoid phishing scams and use two-factor authentication — but there are new concerns. Remote work and distance learning have opened new doors for cybercriminals.
“More than ever, each of us needs to do our part to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our workplaces,” Deborah Blyth, OIT chief information security officer, said in an Oct. 1 news release. “We’re all vulnerable to letting our guard down in stressful times, but there are some basic steps we all can take to avoid serious threats.”
OIT lists a few places to start when considering your cybersecurity, especially during the pandemic:
Keep your home computer safe: Use a firewall, scan for viruses, scan for spyware, and stay up to date with new software. Computer updates often take care of known vulnerabilities in your computer, but you need to educate yourself (use strong passwords, know what scams to watch out for, stay abreast of the latest tech news) by securing your home network and mobile connection and backing up your most important information. Never use public WiFi for sensitive personal or professional information.
Keep your kids safe online: Step into their cyber world, know what their computer habits are, set house rules and teach them to protect their privacy. Make sure your family computer is in shared space so you know what is going on. Communication is key to knowing when they are encountering dangers.
Recognize and avoid phishing scams: The latest phishing scams are often spread through invitations to “shared” documents, which require you to input a username and password and thereby give the attackers crucial information to access your personal data. They are insidiously spread through users’ contacts and often change their email content and headline to avoid detection.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is observed every October across the nation to bring more awareness around cyber threats and how to stay safer and more secure online. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agencyand National Cyber Security Alliance proclaimed this year’s national campaign theme as “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”