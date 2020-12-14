The COVID-19 vaccine lands in Colorado this week and Governor Jared Polis is urging hospitals to administer it within 72 hours of arrival.
“Colorado is expecting to begin receiving initial, limited doses of COVID vaccine this week, and we need to be ready to hit the ground running,” Polis wrote in a letter to Colorado hospitals.
“Our ability to quickly vaccinate prioritized populations and report those doses as administered to the Colorado Immunization Information System is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID vaccine and end this public health crisis.
“With vaccine distribution plans coming together, I ask that you please affirm that your facility/organization is able to administer the COVID vaccinations within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine.”
Polis also extended an executive order that clarifies the order of operations for surging hospital capacity for the State as it relates to elective surgery, and extended an executive order authorizing certain state agencies to issue emergency rules extending the expiration date of licenses and other documents due to the presence of COVID-19.