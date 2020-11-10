Colorado is extending the requirement to wear a mask indoors for the next 30 days, Gov. Jared Polis announced Nov. 9, urging Coloradans to do more to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
“[A]s hospitalizations increase everyone needs to do better by socializing only with those who you live with, wearing a mask and staying six feet apart, so we can get our numbers under control,” Polis said.
“Early in the pandemic you heard me talk about using a scalpel instead of a sledgehammer — and that’s exactly what we’re doing now. Each community in Colorado is experiencing this pandemic differently and we want to be precise in our methods.
“We also have significantly more information and better tools at our disposal than we did in March, and people know what to do — we just need to do it. Together, I know we can get our state back on track and save lives.”
Throughout the pandemic, the State has developed better understanding of how the disease is transmitted, including the efficacy of masks in preventing transmission, according to Polis’ office.
The State has also boosted access to testing with free, quick and easy testing sites, increased its supply of personal protective equipment for frontline workers, and scaled up hospital capacity while working to update safety guidelines and restrictions around the data and science.
Polis urged all Coloradans to:
Interact with only those in your household. This means all Coloradans need to do their best to avoid any social interactions with friends and family outside of their homes throughout November.
Keep your distance. Just because an individual is wearing a mask doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk if they are interacting with others in close proximity. Coloradans have to do a better job of staying six or more feet away from others.
Wear a Mask. The numbers are clear. If an individual wears a mask, they have a much lower risk of getting or transmitting the virus.
Polis also discussed the Nov. 9 announcement of a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. Colorado submitted the State’s COVID-19 vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October.
In an effort to do its part to change the trajectory of this virus, state employees — with limited exceptions — in counties with orange or red level incidence will be working remotely through at least the end of November. The Governor also urged local governments and businesses across the state that can do the same to help slow the spread of the virus.