Governor Jared Polis unveiled revised school outbreak guidelines in a Sept. 29 COVID-19 update, and expressed concern that Colorado schools are seeing lower enrollment during the pandemic.
Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes, who joined Polis at the news conference, said, “We cannot let our children’s education become a casualty of this pandemic.
“We need parents to enroll students whether it’s for online or in-person learning and the department will continue to work with districts to support all of our students during this challenging time,” she said.
Polis said it’s critical that Colorado students are getting the support they need to continue their education despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“I encourage everyone including parents, educators, communities, and business leaders to do their part to increase school engagement at all levels because even a few months of lost learning has significant impacts on students,” Polis said.
“I applaud the teachers, parents, and loved ones who are going above and beyond in helping kids stay engaged with online and in-person learning and thinking outside the box. My administration is focused on offering as much support as we can to schools across our state to ensure learning continues, while prioritizing both the education of students and the health and safety of students, staff and teachers.”
The state’s new school outbreak guidelines define COVID-19 outbreaks in schools (including suspected vs confirmed outbreaks) and cover: how to determine who needs to be home from school; criteria for closure; consideration for siblings; COVID-19 testing in schools; outbreak reporting; school surveillance; and special considerations for child care settings.
“The guidance is based on the information available as of September 2020,” the guidelines state. “Data and knowledge about COVID-19 in child care, school, and school-age children is limited. As we obtain additional information and experience with COVID-19 in schools and child care facilities, we will update the guidance. Expect frequent updates to the guidance over the school year.”
The guidance outlines how to safely quarantine close contacts, instead of automatically quarantining entire cohorts or classrooms of students.
“This is particularly important for middle and high schools, where it is more difficult to keep students in small cohorts,” a news release from the Governor’s office states.
Polis also covered the state’s efforts to address broadband access for students and support at-home learning. In partnership with the Attorney General’s Office and Colorado Department of Education, the State announced that T-Mobile would be providing 34,000 hotspots to families and $2 million to address broadband connectivity issues and support remote learning last month.
In addition, families can watch “Colorado Classroom,” high-quality K-3 literacy and STEM content taught by master teachers, every Monday through Friday 8-10 am on Rocky Mountain PBS or at RMPBS.org.
Families can visit stayathomeco.colorado.gov/education for more resources on how to best navigate learning at home.