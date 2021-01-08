Governor Jared Polis has warned Coloradans not to see the COVID-19 vaccine as a reason to relax, urging people to wear masks, avoid gatherings and physical distance from others.
Polis pointed out that Jan. 7 was the deadliest day of the pandemic in the United States to date — 3,685 Americans died yesterday due to the virus, and the death toll is more than 364,000 nationwide.
“As we start a new year, and see the vaccine being administered in our communities it can feel like the pandemic is behind us but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.
“... We’ve come so far during the last 10 months, and it will take all of us working together to come out of the other side of this pandemic stronger than before.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said there are early signs of an uptick in COVID-19 after the holidays and that hospitalizations remain high. However, infection rates are down from their peak due to the efforts of Coloradans, she said.
An estimated 1 in 105 Coloradans are currently contagious.
Coloradans 70 and older are now part of Phase 1B in the state’s vaccination distribution plan, Polis said. This group represents 78 percent of COVID deaths in Colorado.
Coloradans over 70 should visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/vaccine/vaccine-for-coloradans to find links to contact providers like UCHealth, Denver Health and Centura, and for information about how to get the vaccine.
Polis said the state will be distributing its share of the vaccine across different kinds of health care providers. These allocations will help distribute the vaccine to providers across Colorado to make sure it's being administered efficiently and equitably.
Hospitals will receive 50 percent, federally qualified health centers will receive 20 percent, community partners and local public health agencies will receive 20 percent and retail pharmacies will receive 10 percent of the vaccine supply.