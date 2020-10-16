Governor Jared Polis has signed an executive order Oct. 15 banning late fees for renters until the end of the year.
The order implements recommendations made in the report from the Special Eviction Prevention Task Force, which convened in August.
“My top priority is protecting the health and safety of Coloradans, which includes secure housing,” Polis said in a news release. "Implementing these thoughtful recommendations is another important step toward creating housing stability for more Coloradans during this pandemic."
Last week, Polis signed an executive order sending $2.6 million in CARES Act funds to the Department of Local Affairs to supplement the funding provided by HB20-1410 for housing assistance to help those economically impacted by COVID-19.
He also previously implemented the Task Force recommendation that requires landlords to give notice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, and a declaration form with any demand for rent and before initiating an eviction, in addition to a list of tenant resources.
continues the CDC notice requirement, including in Spanish with DOLA’s notice template;
suspends the assessment and accumulation of late fees and interest until December 31, 2020;
continues the 30-day extended period to cure for both commercial and residential evictions;
directs the executive director of DOLA to keep working with landlords to implement the DOLA-created model rent repayment agreements to help tenants who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardship; and
encourages municipalities to remove limits on the number of unrelated persons who can live in a single household and on the number of days that hotel rooms may be occupied.
“We want to help provide relief for families that have been impacted financially by this pandemic,” Polis said.
“I thank members of the Task Force for their work on these recommendations and my administration, in partnership with DOLA, local governments, and private partners, looks forward to working to help more Coloradans have a home to live in.”
The report is here. The executive order is in place until December 31.