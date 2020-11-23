Governor Jared Polis has signed an executive order authorizing hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of patients in order to allow them to respond to the surge of COVID-19 cases.
This comes on the heels of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's release last week of a modeling report that estimates 1 out of every 49 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19.
"[T]ransmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods and current data shows a recent increase in COVID-19 infections," Polis' order reads.
"Unfortunately, given the increase in infections, the number of persons seeking medical treatment at hospitals may far exceed the capacity of any given hospital. Hospitals who have reached capacity may need to cease admitting patients and may also need to transfer such patients to a separate facility without first obtaining the individual’s written or informed consent for such transfer."
The State urges all Coloradans to take the following steps:
do not gather with people you do not live with;
wear a mask when outside of your home; and
stay six feet away from others.