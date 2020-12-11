Gov. Jared Polis has joined an assembly of governors — representing one in three Americans — supporting a Call to Action that will work across state and party lines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Call to Action to Defeat COVID-19 and Promote National Recovery and Renewal, an initiative of the COVID Collaborative, brings leading experts in public health, education and the economy together to help state and local leaders take unified action to end the pandemic.
It aims to “stop the spread, crush the curve, and safely and sustainably reopen schools, businesses, and other places where Americans gather.”
“In Colorado, I called a special legislative session on COVID-19 relief, so I am pleased to see the COVID Collaborative launch a Call to Action that harnesses our country’s top expertise to help defeat this surging pandemic,” Polis said. “Our communities and economies are all connected, and if we work together, we can make a swift and strong impact.”
Governors spanning the nation issued support for the Call to Action and the work of the COVID Collaborative, including governors Mike DeWine (R-OH); Tony Evers (D-WI); Mark Gordon (R-WY); Gary Herbert (R-UT); Larry Hogan (R-MD); Asa Hutchinson (R-AR); Laura Kelly (D-KS); Phil Murphy (D-NJ); Gavin Newsom (D-CA); Ralph Northam (D-VA); and Tom Wolf (D-PA).
The Call to Action is co-chaired by former governor, mayor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne of Idaho and former governor, business executive and civil rights advocate Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.
Learn more about the COVID Collaborative and the Call to Action here: covidcollaborative.us