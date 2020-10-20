Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order Oct. 19 activating up to 10 members of the Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element to assist with election cybersecurity defense during the 2020 Presidential election.
On Oct. 6, Secretary of State Jena Griswold requested the support for critical activities associated with the election.
“The National Guard members may participate in training activities and assist with election cybersecurity defense efforts from October 19, 2020, through November 4, 2020, and will help ensure that Colorado remains a model for elections,” according to a news release from Polis’ office.
Polis’ executive order notes that, like many states, Colorado uses online voter registration systems that allow voters to access and update their registration information. The systems are protected by security features that keep confidentiality and prevent data tampering or interference.
“Even with such security features, online voter registration systems could provide an avenue for cyber actors to gain unlawful access to voter registration databases,” the order states.
“Outside of Colorado, voter registration databases have been compromised by cyber actors hacking into various systems. While cyber actors are unable to modify voter records, breaches could result in the release of voters’ personally identifiable information. The exposure of voters’ personally identifiable information does not threaten the integrity of our State elections, but could undermine public confidence in the system and suppress voter registration.
“The Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element has unique cyber capabilities to assist in protecting critical election infrastructure.”
U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn also announced Oct. 19 that Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca Weber will lead the efforts of the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 3 general election.
Weber will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department HQ in Washington.
In the past two weeks Dunn has been in meetings on election security, including meeting with Gov. Polis and hosting a virtual meeting with representatives of Griswold’s office, the FBI, Homeland Security, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” Dunn said. “The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”
The DOJ’s long-standing Election Day Program aims to deter election fraud and discrimination at the polls, and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the DOJ for the public to report possible voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.
“Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input,” according to a news release from Dunn’s office.
“It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.
“For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.”