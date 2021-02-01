Governor Jared Polis and the COVID Relief Fund announced the seventh round of grants, totaling more than $3.8 million.
This round, announced Feb. 1, sends $3,875,700 to 140 community-based organizations serving Coloradans disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“Coloradans can be proud of how communities and individuals have stepped up to help each other build back stronger than before the pandemic,” Polis said.
“This wonderful fund has gone above and beyond to support community based organizations, diverse populations and innovative projects that will help our state. We are grateful to the organizations and individuals who have contributed to this program.”
The Fund’s review committees and Decision and Allocation Committee were informed by community data and insights from across Colorado to ensure grant awards serve the most acute needs of communities.
“As our community moves from response to recovery, we are incredibly proud to have supported this effort in collaboration with the individuals, corporations and foundations who have stepped forward to help during the pandemic crisis,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way.
“Each gift represents the same urgent intent to help Coloradans. Through this round of funding we are once again able to meet those needs.”
Through seven rounds, 1,002 grants have been distributed for a total of $23.6 million. There were 12,192 individual donors across the state, and 4,457 applications were received from 2,476 organizations.
A total of $109.9 million was requested, with $23.6 million distributed; $23.6 million is also the total amount raised.