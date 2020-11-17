Governor Jared Polis, business leaders and area municipalities are pushing for more remote work to help slow the surge of COVID-19 cases.
“With more than 4,000 cases on average per day and a seven-day positivity rate of more than 12 percent, it is imperative that Coloradans lessen their interaction with one another,” the announcement from Polis’ office reads.
“Coloradans working remotely when possible will save lives,” Polis said. “Every Coloradan needs to step up and do our part to keep our communities healthy and our economy running, and they include working from home whenever possible these next few weeks.”
State, local and county governments as well as businesses of all sizes all across the state are taking steps to increase remote work — a key tool in reducing transmission of COVID-19, according to the release from Polis’ office.
“Right now, about 1 in 110 Coloradans are actively contagious. All Colorado residents need to increase efforts to reduce contact with people in other households, wear masks, and stay home if they are sick to stop transmission.”
“We are working remotely in Pueblo because it's a key way to stop transmission of COVID-19,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “Pueblo is showing you can be safe, and highly productive by working remotely, wearing masks, and reducing interactions with people outside our household to flatten the curve. We've done it before, and we can do it again.”
“We can limit the spread of this virus by removing the opportunity for it to spread ... I join Governor Polis in urging Coloradans to work from home whenever possible, particularly as we enter the heart of the holiday season,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.
“Energize Colorado stands with businesses making these difficult yet proactive choices to keep their employees and communities safe and healthy,” said Wendy Lea, CEO of nonprofit relief organization Energize Colorado. “Implementing innovative and thoughtful workforce development strategies including working from home allows Colorado to source greater talent and provide our workers the flexibility they need.
"Given the public health concerns from Colorado's surge in COVID cases, Aurora will answer the Governor's request by making sure that every city employee that can work remotely is working remotely and to set an example for other local governments, and for our private sector employers, to do the same," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.
“In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe, Boulder County staff have been working remotely, where possible,” said Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones. “We all must do our part to protect the health and safety of our communities. That’s why I join Governor Polis in urging Boulder County residents to work remotely and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”