Newmark Group has announced plans for Peak Technology Campus, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office project in Peak Innovation Park near the Colorado Springs Airport.
According to a Nov. 11 release from Flywheel Capital, this speculative development will deliver secure-ready sites for the aerospace and defense industry and is the first significant speculative project to break ground in more than 10 years in Colorado Springs.
Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Kenton Mau, Managing Director Brian Wagner and Director Mark O’Donnell are the exclusive leasing agents.
Peak Technology Campus will showcase four new single-story office buildings, featuring efficient full-floor and multi-tenant configurations, secure-ready sites with dedicated entries, building signage, loading docks, 4.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet parking ratio and a secured satellite area.
Building plans for the new development include 50,000 square feet at Building 1, 40,000 square feet at Building 2, 60,000 square feet at Building 3, and 60,000 square feet at Building 4.
Building 1 will break ground in the first quarter of 2021 and is set to deliver in the third quarter of 2021.
“The development of Peak Technology Campus addresses the market’s demand for dedicated and secure space in the technology and/or defense sectors during an opportune time of growth in the Colorado Springs market,” Wagner said.
“For employers looking to attract top talent — an educated and ambitious workforce — as well as the combination of amenities, access and residential offerings within minutes from a property, Peak Technology Campus delivers.”
Situated at the entry to Colorado Springs Airport, the site is close to multimodal transportation, with easy access to Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases and Interstate 25 via Milton E. Proby Parkway.
Peak Innovation Park includes Northrop Grumman Aerospace (under construction on a $100 million expansion) and Amazon (under construction on a 4 million-square-foot facility).
Peak Technology Campus is located within the Colorado Springs Region Opportunity Zone, Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone and Commercial Aeronautical Zone, which can provide companies with tax incentives tied to overall employment levels and/or job creation.
According to Newmark Research, Peak Technology Campus represents the largest speculative office development in Colorado Springs since 2001.