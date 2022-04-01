The issue:
The Business Journal is pro-family. That may seem like a silly thing to print, but all too often family and business are portrayed as at odds with each other.
We’ve editorialized here in the past about the importance of family leave, so much so that we think it should be written into law. And it’s not just lip service. The Business Journal’s parent company has an unlimited leave policy. Family is one of the reasons.
But there’s a dire need across the state’s (and country’s) business communities for an increased focus on a specific family demographic and their impact on everyone’s bottom line: children.
Harvard Business Review reported in April 2021 that 26 percent of women who became unemployed during the pandemic stopped working because of a lack of childcare. HBR also reported an estimated 50 million people in the United States have at least one child under the age of 14.
This is why conversations around HB22-1295, a bill that would create the Colorado Department of Early Childhood and the Universal Preschool Program, are so important. The bill would create a new department that would streamline numerous family service agencies and would include a plan for implementing universal preschool. If passed, the Colorado Universal Preschool Program would begin next year and would ensure 10 hours per week of free preschool prior to a child’s beginning kindergarten. In addition, the bill is projected to save parents more than $4,000 a year in childcare costs while also providing every young person, regardless of family’s ecnomic status, an early academic start. More than half of the funding for the $365 million pricetag through 2024 will come from nicotine and tobacco products and the rest would be drawn from the state’s general and education funds. Oh, and the bill has bipartisan support.
Parents and guardians shouldn’t have to choose between careers and their children, and women wanting to enter the workforce after childbirth have been far more adversely affected by a lack of access to quality childcare (not to mention paid family leave) — for generations.
The savings aren’t anything to sneeze at, but the biggest winners will be the children most in need, those who depend on many of the services that can now be difficult for caregivers to navigate, those children who likely have two working parents out of necessity.
But businesses don’t have to wait for family-centric bills to become law to make similar impacts. Remote opportunities allow for working parents to be with family while also meeting deadlines. Having a kid-friendly office, if outside childcare isn’t readily available, provides flexibility. Some businesses have their own onsite childcare or supplement offsite care.
All of these “perks” attract and retain talent and differentiate workplaces from the competition.
Whitney wasn’t lying: The children are the future. This bill will give the youngest among us an academic headstart and will immediately impact the wallets of Colorado parents. And the pandemic has shown us that looking differently at how work gets done doesn’t necesarilly translate to economic ruin. Kiddos and the watercooler can coexist.
It’s time we have more conversations like this. There’s a reason HB33-1295 is getting bipartisan support. The spirit of the bill should have the support of the business community as well.