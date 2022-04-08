A year to go until we elect the next mayor of Colorado Springs, and there are already four competent candidates vying for the job — and it’s a diverse bunch. No women so far, but some pundits expect Sallie Clark might enter the race — and we have no shortage of extraordinary women leaders in our fair city who might conceivably run.
Ours is one of few American cities who have had Black, Hispanic and female mayors. Our first (and so far only) Black mayor was Leon Young, who took the reins when Bob Isaac resigned in 1996. Young declined to run for the office in 1997, and was succeeded by our first (and so far only) woman mayor, Mary Lou Makepeace. She in turn was succeeded by our first (and so far only) Hispanic mayor, Lionel Rivera.
The demands of the office changed radically in 2011 after city voters had approved changing the form of government from council/manager to strong mayor. Under the former, the mayor was a member of council, presided over meetings and had a vote and a voice. The appointed city manager ran the city, appointed senior staff, and made all day-to-day decisions. Council could fire the manager, serve as Colorado Springs Utilities’ board, determine policies and that was about it.
That apparent lack of power didn’t keep Makepeace and Isaac from being the city’s prime movers. Both were able to create loyal majorities on council, and work productively with city staff. Succeeding Makepeace, Rivera served ably for two terms, followed by the city’s first “strong mayor” Steve Bach.
Tough, savvy and confident, the longtime city businessman had substantial support from the business community, which had largely supported the strong mayor initiative. It was thought that the new form of government would enable the new mayor to truly lead the city, and end the infighting, vacillation and petty feuding that had shackled city government for decades.
Bach wasn’t a politician, and found it difficult to deal with obstructionist members of the council, so he simply ignored them — even when they vetoed line items in his budget. And while he successfully put together City for Champions (arguably the most consequential and successful city initiative in our era), he didn’t seek a second term, realizing that his former supporters were backing John Suthers.
Suthers took over a city that had severe long-term infrastructure problems. Local and statewide tax limitation measures from the early 1990s, tax-averse voters and the Great Recession had transformed the city — and not in a good way.
City streets were cracked and potholed, drainage channels were barely adequate and critical needs were unmet. The polite term was “deferred maintenance” — the reality was that the city was falling apart and the only way to fix it was to raise taxes.
Enter Suthers, whose unmatched political and administrative skills were equal to the task. He’d been elected to local and statewide offices, had served as the executive director of the Department of Corrections, the United States Attorney for Colorado and the Colorado Attorney General. He understood his hometown — and he has succeeded in rebuilding, renovating and reinvigorating this city. Our current prosperity isn’t an accident. Absent Suthers, we might still be bouncing over the potholes.
Running a city as large as Colorado Springs isn’t a job for the fainthearted or the inexperienced. It’s a whole lot easier to get elected than it is to govern. You can fool the voters, but you can’t fool reality.
City elections are nonpartisan, but you can expect local Republican radical right will anoint an incompetent fellow traveler to carry the MAGA flag next April. We shouldn’t underestimate them. They may be crazy, but they’re masterful recruiters, organizers and ideologues. If one of them is elected, you can bet that our “City of Sunshine” will fall upon dark and troubling times.
Here’s a worst-case scenario: a run-off between a progressive and a far-right lunatic. All of the sober and responsible conservatives are eliminated, the wacko has money and political skills, and slips into office.
So what do we do to prevent such an outcome? For me, it means supporting and voting for the best conservative in the race. I only wish that Donald Trump’s fantasies hadn’t infected local Repubs. It’s a political pandemic without modern precedent; call it the COVID22GOP variant. Alas, there’s no vaccine — but Democrats and independents appear to have natural immunity...