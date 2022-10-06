If you own a retail establishment and have been hit by shoplifters (maybe several times) in the past year or so, you’re not alone. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported late last month that “[o]ver half (56%) of small businesses in the retail sector say they have been victims of shoplifting in the past year,” according to survey results released Sept. 22 by the chamber. “Fifty percent of small retailers say the issue has gotten worse over the past year,” the organization said, adding 46 percent of impacted small businesses have been forced to increase prices over the past year as a result.
This barely preceded the Colorado Springs Police Department’s news release stating it “has identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs, although this situation is occurring across the entire nation. Law Enforcement has identified a nexus between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in our community.”
The same day the U.S. Chamber released its survey results, CSPD’s “Divisional Detectives and Patrol Officers partnered with area retailers for a targeted Shoplifting Deployment,” according to a police-issued news release. “The deployment partnered with local loss prevention employees at various retail stores to identify in progress shoplifts and have law enforcement contact the shoplifters, detain, and arrest or cite the shoplifters when it applied. The goal of the targeted deployment was to address multiple shoplifting hot spots across the city.”
During the operation, officers made eight total arrests and cleared four felony warrants, five misdemeanor warrants and served two outstanding citations, CSPD said. In addition to local law enforcement efforts, the U.S. Chamber is pressing Congress to pass legislation to provide more transparency in online marketplaces, to include requiring sellers of large quantities of products to provide “know your seller” information.
“The Chamber has also urged state and local governments to prosecute these theft rings and enact policy changes that would help law enforcement and prosecutors arrest and prosecute these criminals,” according to the chamber’s news release.
But security starts in the home, so to speak. Laws are great for holding individuals accountable after the act, but preventing theft in the first place should be the goal of any retailer.
Deputy, a workforce solutions company headquartered in Australia and with offices in the United States, offers some tips.
1. If you don’t have one, create a shoplifting strategy. If you do have a strategy, when’s the last time you reviewed it? This includes when you would involve the police.
2. Identify suspicious behavior like picking up random items, keeping an eye on sales staff and taking multiple items to dressing rooms and exiting with fewer.
3. Invest in tech such as cameras and tags on merchandise.
4. Be strict about return and refund policies. No receipt? No refund.
5. Hire more seasonal staff during busier times of year. And all staff should be trained on loss prevention.
6. Mirrors aren’t just so customers can check themselves out. They help employees see areas that may otherwise be hidden.
7. Don’t profile customers; do go out of your way to speak with as many as possible. It deters theft and it’s just good customer service.
Deputy’s list of tips tops out at 26 and can be found here: tinyurl.com/5xptd8us.
There are enough hurdles for small business owners and customers to worry about right now. Rising costs due to theft shouldn’t be one of them. With a loss prevention strategy in hand, trained employees and ongoing coordination with local law enforcement, retailers can stem this tide.