Not so many years ago, Colorado Springs was the go-to destination for smart, capable people fleeing the chaos and dysfunction of California, New York and the once-mighty industrial cities of the Midwest. We had affordable real estate, amazing weather, easy access to the mountains on uncrowded highways and a booming local economy.
Coming from California? Just sell that pricey house, turn your equity into cash and buy a better place here at half the price!
We didn’t need a sophisticated sales pitch, or a multimillion dollar marketing effort to sell the city. As Sergeant Joe Friday would have said, “Just the facts, ma’am.”
But then the facts changed. More people, more prosperity, more cars, more congestion, more pollution and soaring real estate prices gradually changed our pristine little city. Coastal refugees still show up here, but other destinations beckon.
“I knew I had to get out of California,” said our friend Lily, a 40-something who sold her home and business in Los Angeles last year. “I thought of Colorado Springs, but it was just too expensive. I wanted to have a nice place, and enough money to live on for a while, maybe start another small business. I made up my mind pretty quickly — Pueblo!”
She loves the Steel City. It’s everything she’d hoped for, and more. Once the object of condescending pity from a certain gleaming city at the confluence of Fountain and Monument creeks, Pueblo is now among the dream cities of the Front Range. The city of Pueblo (not including unincorporated county developments such as the sprawling Pueblo West) has seen its population grow in recent years.
Transforming a dying industrial city into a city of dreams didn’t come easy. It took decades of targeted municipal and private investments as well as a few stumbles, miscues and failed initiatives. Yet today’s Pueblo deserves Lily’s accolades.
Inspired by San Antonio’s riverwalk, Pueblo’s Historic Arkansas Riverwalk Park is now the centerpiece of the city’s once moribund downtown. It hosts events, features locally-owned businesses and attracts half a million visitors annually. It’s still expanding, and will eventually terminate a mile away at Runyon Lake, as first envisioned in 1991. Other downtown attractions include historic bars and restaurants, the extraordinary Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, and a new convention center. Pueblo’s many historic neighborhoods are in a continuous process of rebirth and renovation, while downtown businesses seem to be thriving.
“I‘m just really happy,” said Lily. She’s renovating a two-story Victorian close to Downtown, and has just opened a fitness-related business close to the Riverwalk. “I’ve met so many nice people, and I love being in a small historic city. You’ve been in the Springs for what, 40 years? Maybe you should sell your house, move here, take it easy and enjoy Colorado the way it used to be!”
I dunno — in the time it takes to get rid of the junk in our basement and garage, fix up the house for sale and actually be ready to move, Springs real estate will get cheaper and Pueblo will be more expensive. … Guess we’re stuck. And that’s not so bad.