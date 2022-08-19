The world can be a scary place. Climate change, political strife, a rise in violent crime — these are the issues of the day. But not all scary things make the news. On top of everything else, business owners have their own bogeymen to keep them up at night. And it’s one of the most insidious: fraud.
According to a PayPal-commissioned study from April titled “Adaptive ML: The Future of E-Commerce Fraud Management” and conducted by Forrester Consulting, 97 percent of “global fraud prevention decision-makers” at e-commerce companies reported fraudulent activity in the past two years. Ninety-seven percent! And let’s face it: The other 3 percent were likely targets too and just didn’t know it.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were 5.9 million reports of fraud last year and about $6 billion in total losses. Identity theft and imposter scams topped the list of violations.
So what happens when consumers and businesses are constantly under attack while trying to go about their days? They begin to lose trust in each other. That begins a cycle where more layers of security are implemented at businesses with e-commerce branches, leading to slower checkout times, clunkier experiences and overall lower customer satisfaction.
Lost revenue is only a step away.
This from Insider (previously Business Insider): “Fraud negatively impacts both consumers and businesses. The Forrester study revealed that respondents saw fraud incidents as a cause of negative customer experiences, losses in sales and revenue, wasted labor for resolving issues, and led to an inaccurate view of the customer. The balance of protecting customers while also delivering on the best shopping experiences and growing a business is the complex situation today’s enterprises find themselves trying to solve.”
And this from the Forrester Consulting study: “Customers demand a frictionless, secure experience, and companies know that they will lose business if they fail to provide.”
Fraud prevention respondents stated that [E-Commerce Fraud Management] was critical to improving customer experience, increasing revenue, expanding into new markets, and achieving their organizations’ digital transformation initiative.
So what’s a business to do?
Insider suggests four things to consider when creating EFM solutions.
Utilize machine learning. “There are tools on the market designed to help automate fraud protection with machine learning,” Insider reports. “They can help detect and mitigate fraud in real time so you can minimize any damage before your business or customers lose money.”
Prevent chargeback fraud. Implement ways to automate chargeback disputes and to process chargebacks.
Data is your friend. A successful EFM solution means having the tools necessary to recognize patterns and decipher the next threat.
Work together. Collaborate with in-house experts and industry partners to save time and money.
In Colorado, consumers and businesses can report fraud through the Attorney General’s Office. More information is available at stopfraudcolorado.gov, which provides data and information regarding mail fraud, telemarketing scams, digital fraud and more crimes that directly impact businesses, and customers’ user experiences.
Bogeymen aren’t as scary when you shine a light on them. Know what you’re up against, ensure you have the tools available to intercept threats, and make consumer trust, security and experience a priority. Fear not — the good guys always win in the end.