Remember when the common cold was the ubiquitous office bug? Boy, those were the days…
Good ol’ viral rhinitis hasn’t gone anywhere, and unfortunately, as we head deep into winter, the common cold will join a trifecta of other serious respiratory illnesses that could wreak havoc on workplaces before our spring thaw.
Local media has reported that children in Colorado have already been severely impacted by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (see cover story), filling hospital beds to capacity around the state. And while RSV is normally associated with young people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports “RSV infections can be dangerous for certain adults. Each year, it is estimated that between 60,000-120,000 older adults in the United States are hospitalized and 6,000-10,000 of them die due to RSV infection. Adults at highest risk for severe RSV infection include: Older adults, especially those 65 years and older.” There are many who are 65 and older still heading to work each morning.
And we all remember COVID, which hasn’t gone anywhere. The New York Times COVID tracker seldom reports fewer than 300 deaths… a day (this equates to about 9,000-10,000 fatalities each month).
And sadly, PBS reported in October: “A nationwide survey released at the end of September found that many Americans don’t know that they can get an updated type of COVID-19 booster vaccine to protect against the most widespread and most contagious strains of the virus.”
Also, from CNBC just a few weeks ago: “There are already hints that this year’s cold and flu season could be bad: On Oct. 14, the CDC reported early increases in seasonal flu activity....
“The uptick in RSV cases is a good proxy that ‘a lot of respiratory viruses are circulating now,’ says Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. ‘No one can predict what’ll happen, but it’s reasonable to be very concerned’ that respiratory tract infections will rise into the late fall and winter,’ he says.”
Elon Musk recently made headlines for his strict return-to-office policy at Twitter that included firing those who were unable or unwilling to come back in person. Other CEOs may be inclined to follow suit; but we’re not out of the woods yet. In fact, the next few months — unless more people get flu vaccinations and COVID boosters — could be some of the most challenging of the last three years for office managers, small business owners and health care workers alike.
We’ve all experienced two years of uncertainty, mask mandates, shuttered businesses, overflowing ICUs and empty streets. We’ve since learned to live with the invisible bugs around us. But common sense preventative measures could make a huge difference this winter. Get your vaccines and incentivize employees to do the same. Avoid crowded places, including the office, if you’re not feeling well. Take lots of COVID tests and make them available to staff. Consider allowing employees to continue to work remotely, if possible. Wear a mask in public if you’re uncomfortable or compromised. Wash your hands often. And remember: Nobody lives in a vacuum. Whatever you’re carrying could be passed on to infants, the elderly and the infirm. Oh, and drink lots of water, eat your vegetables and call your mother.
That’s the end of our lecture... so we’ll wish you a very happy — and healthy — kickoff to the holiday season.
Be well.