There is something irreplaceable about a busy, energetic college campus. From classroom discussions to hallway chatter, to campus events and community workshops, a university is a product of the people within its halls. We’ve missed our people this past year, and I hope you missed us, too.
After a year of fully or partially remote classes, we are thrilled to welcome our students and community constituents back to campus for an in-person experience this fall. UCCS is currently assessing the best options for a safe, in-person learning environment in August, and I am confident these decisions will be made with respect and care for all campus stakeholders. Please stay tuned for invitations to several exciting College of Business events this fall semester, including the UCCS Economic Forum and Career Networking Night.
On July 21, we recognized Phil and Ann Winslow with the 2021 Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award to commemorate a 60-year legacy of leadership and philanthropy in Colorado Springs. This was one of our first in-person College of Business events in over a year.
For over 12 years, we have recognized individuals who have transformed the economic landscape in Colorado Springs. The success of local business is integral to our mission in the College of Business, and we are so glad we could come together again to celebrate the achievements of two deserving entrepreneurs.
Phil and Ann are exemplary leaders and true advocates for our community. As I was listening to the testimonials from Phil and Ann’s family and friends, it was evident that the Winslow’s impact stretched far beyond the success of their business endeavors. The Winslows lead by example and demonstrate exceptional character and integrity. Their commitment to serve others and positively impact their community is inspiring and we should all hope to embody these characteristics in our daily lives.
This type of leadership is a cornerstone of our curriculum in the College of Business. We believe that the best leaders are the ones that use their talents to leave the business world a better place than how they found it, otherwise known as ethical leadership.
To further expand our focus on business ethics, we are excited to introduce ethical leadership opportunities for professionals in the Colorado Springs community through the UCCS College of Business Mini-MBA program.
Ethics is an important distinction for the Mini-MBA program. For over 10 years, the College of Business has received a grant from the Daniels Fund to develop the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program (DFEI Collegiate Program). This grant helps us raise awareness of ethical concepts and provide principle-based ethics education to students, educators and the business community. The Mini-MBA is a natural extension of our focus on business ethics, and we are proud to offer this opportunity to professionals in the region.
The Mini-MBA is a non-degree executive education program that provides graduate-level business curriculum in a 13-week timeframe. After 13 weeks of business concepts, participants will work with faculty to develop a project that generates $75,000 of financial impact for their organization through new revenue streams, cost savings or a mix of both.
The Mini-MBA is taught by our renowned College of Business professors that work closely with the program cohort throughout the $75k in 75 Days capstone project. Graduates will leave with a robust understanding of strategy development and implementation and how to translate theory into practice.
Thanks to the generosity of the DFEI Collegiate Program, select Mini-MBA candidates are eligible for an Ethics Scholarship to receive up to 50 percent off their program tuition. We are looking for professionals who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a desire to positively impact their organization and community. Company nominations and self-nominations are welcome for anyone looking to advance their skills in business and become ethical leaders in their organization.
The program will start on Sept. 14 at our beautiful UCCS Downtown campus. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit our Mini-MBA website for more information.
To learn more about the UCCS College of Business Mini-MBA Program, visit business.uccs.edu/mini-mba.
Karen Markel is the dean of the UCCS College of Business.