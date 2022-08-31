It’s just over seven years since Donald Trump rode down an escalator to start failing his way up to the White House, and in every one of those 377 weeks he’s been worse than he was the week before — indulging in more lies, more avarice and more corruption.
Along the way he’s gathered a gang of cartoon henchmen — Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pence and Ted Cruz are a few from the bottom of the barrel — and together they’ve set the tone for what passes as leadership in today’s GOP. It’s grim.
It’s hard to say why any of them entered politics in the first place, but safe to say they’re now more interested in self-serving opportunism than service. Their decisions are guided more by what they can get away with than what’s right, true, or built for the greater good; improper and illegal actions are par for the course. But here in the Springs we’re better than that, right?
Right?
Let’s talk about Colorado Springs Forward.
The Business Journal reported Aug. 15 that a case will go ahead against the nonprofit over illegal donations to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer (who later returned them). There’s important backstory in that coverage, but in an Aug. 15 email, former El Paso County GOP treasurer John Pitchford explained some of it this way: “The story of the illegal donations … began in June 2021 when the county commissioners voted to donate $500,000 to the Olympic Museum operated by Phil Lane. This donation, in itself, is unremarkable due to the fact that Covid-19 had shut down the Olympic Museum. However, 4 months later, Mr. Lane in his capacity as a financial director for Colorado Springs [Forward] issued illegal campaign donations in the amount of $5000 to campaigns of both Holly Williams and Cami Bremer. In some minds, these donations gave the appearance of a quid pro quo.”
Colorado Springs Forward’s two $5,000 contributions to Williams and Bremer were not only double the size of permissible contributions, they were “made by a tax-exempt business alliance nonprofit corporation that is constitutionally prohibited from making any, let alone excessive, contributions directly to a political candidate,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall noted in an Aug. 12 order on the case.
At the time of the donations, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Acting CEO Phil Lane was Colorado Springs Forward’s registered agent. Under investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office, Colorado Springs Forward threw its own volunteers under the bus, blaming them for the illegal donations it called an “error” — but Beall was having none of it. Phil Lane signed those checks, Beall said, noting that the prohibition against a corporation making a direct contribution to a candidate “is one of the clearest rules of Colorado campaign finance law.”
Further, Beall said, from Colorado Springs Forward’s actions we must infer “that the Nonprofit Corporation knew, and knows, how to engage in legally permissible political advocacy and that its failure to do so here should be viewed as an intentional attempt to avoid discovery of its improper conduct.” (Italics added.)
This isn’t Trump-level corruption, of course, but this is no time to let shady dealings become the new normal. Colorado Springs Forward isn’t alone in facing the music — Lauren Boebert’s under investigation for allegedly falsifying mileage records to pay herself $22,259 in reimbursements; a January report from the Office of Congressional Ethics found Doug Lamborn misused his congressional staff and resources; and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, facing numerous felony charges, can tell you this is not a comprehensive list. If Colorado politicians and organizations with money and power are taking their ethical cues from the swamp that surrounds Trump, we’re in trouble.
Business is built on trust. In a tightknit community, even the appearance of sleight-of-hand breaks that — and evidence of illegal conduct is much worse. So while Trump tries to fight the FBI over stolen top secret documents and Republicans line up behind him, we need to take a hard look at ourselves and what we’re trying to create here. We can’t build with people who won’t be truthful or accountable. We can’t afford leaders who land in court and nonprofits that make us want to close our wallets. We must not take our cues from the worst of what’s on the national stage.
We have to not only know — but show — we’re better than that.