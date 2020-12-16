November retail sales dropped from October but still showed the sixth consecutive monthly year-over-year gain, the National Retail Federation announced Dec. 16.
“Consumers held back on spending in November as virus rates spiked, states imposed retail restrictions and congressional stimulus discussions were gridlocked,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
“While consumers have been bolstered by increases in disposable income and savings, it’s clear that additional fiscal stimulus from Congress is needed and we are hopeful it will be passed soon as we enter the final stretch of the holiday season.
“With retail sales up 8.8 percent versus November 2019, we still expect a strong holiday season compared with last year.”
While spending is holding up, NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said it’s crucial to remember the rest of the holiday season “depends critically on the virus.
“We are optimistic, but spending could shift into a lower gear if the virus continues to spread,” he said.
The U.S. Census Bureau said Dec. 16 that overall retail sales in November were down 1.1 percent seasonally adjusted from October but up 4.1 percent year-over-year.
That compares with a monthly drop of 0.1 percent but a yearly gain of 5.5 percent in October.
NRF’s calculation of retail sales — which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail — showed November was down 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from October but up 8.8 percent unadjusted year-over-year. That compared with a decrease of 0.1 percent month-over-month and an increase of 10.5 percent year-over-year in October. NRF’s numbers were up 10.8 percent unadjusted year-over-year on a three-month moving average.
Monthly numbers fluctuate even when adjusted for seasonal variations, making year-over-year comparisons a better indication of long-term trends. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales have increased each month since May under NRF’s calculation and since June under the Census Bureau calculation.
NRF has forecast that holiday sales will increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
While NRF defines the holiday season as November 1 through December 31, NRF research shows 42 percent of consumers started holiday shopping sooner than usual this year after NRF urged the public to shop safe and shop early. On average, consumers had about half their holiday shopping left to do as of Thanksgiving weekend.