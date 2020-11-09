Northrop Grumman is now a founding member of Space ISAC, the National Cybersecurity Center and the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center announced Nov. 9.
The defense giant joins Kratos Defense, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, MITRE, SES, Parsons Corporation, UCCS and Purdue University to build collaboration across the global space industry. Rob Fleming, Northrop Grumman's vice president of Space Programs, will serve on the Space ISAC board of directors.
“In today’s rapidly evolving space domain, protecting our space assets through their full life cycles and the digital infrastructure used to support them is a national priority,” Fleming said.
“At Northrop Grumman, we take these threats very seriously. We are using digital engineering, tools, modeling and simulations, from the design phase, all the way to in-orbit operations. We are proud to be a founding member of the Space ISAC and to collaborate and partner with our industry peers to ensure we are all doing our part to defend the highest domain, and keep our nation safe.”
Northrop Grumman’s “experience in government, commercial, and international space systems will enhance the ISACs ability to achieve our primary objective of protecting the national space critical infrastructure,” Frank Backes, Space ISAC board of directors chair and senior VP of Kratos Space Federal, said in a news release.
Space ISAC, the nation’s only space-dedicated information sharing and analysis center, is based in Colorado Springs. It was unveiled in April 2019 during a classified session at the 35th Space Symposium and was welcomed into membership of the National Council of ISACs on July 16. In addition to founding members, it began accepting general membership on May 1.
The Space ISAC and National Cybersecurity Center share space in UCCS’ cybersecurity building. Space ISAC is set to expand its footprint next year, with the construction of a Cyber Vulnerability Lab and a Watch Center, covering 7,000 square feet in its space at the NCC.
That’s part of a larger buildout at the sprawling facility that houses the NCC, Space ISAC and Exponential Impact, funded by a $2.75 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds.