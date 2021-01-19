The Northgate Plaza Shops, a class A, multi-tenant retail center at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway, has sold for $4.3 million.
The property is 100 percent leased and shadow-anchored by a Sprouts grocery store. It's occupied by six tenants, including Pure Barre, Z-Ultimate Defense, Home Care Assistance, Postal Annex, Broken Bones BBQ and Fantastic Sams.
Ashley Overton and Steve Jacobson with The Colorado Group, Inc. represented the buyer, AZ RE Holdings LLC.
“The Northgate Plaza Shops is an ideally located suburban retail asset within the Northgate Plaza master-planned community," Overton said.
"This highly desirable area is inclusive of attractive design, dynamic demographics, and major arterial access. Our client has acquired a very secure investment with long-term capital preservation and growth.”