The National Federation of Independent Business released on March 4 its monthly Jobs Report, which found 56 percent of small business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in February, up 5 points from January. The report also found a net 18 percent of small business owners are planning to create new jobs in the next three months.
“We’re coming up on the March 11, one-year-anniversary date of Gov. Jared Polis’s executive order declaring COVID-19 state of emergency and you would be hard-pressed to find many people who believe our economy has turned around or is on the right track, even with the vaccines," Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state NFIB director, said in a news release. "Today’s Jobs Report does give some glimmer of hope, but the Legislature needs to build on that by at least accomplishing two things above all: One, abolish the business personal property tax as the governor asked for in his State-of-the-State speech; Two, give small-business owners some peace of mind that they will not be hit with an unfair COVID lawsuit if they stay open or re-open for business. To the public, these two things might not seem much, but to small-business owners, it means a great deal, because they know loans and grants are fine to a point, but they will never have the positive economic sticking power customers walking through the door will.”
From the NFIB release:
- “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the labor market, especially when some parts of Main Street are still closed or restricted due to state and local mandates,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “It is important that elected officials keep their attention on the small business economic recovery and ensure those small businesses are getting the help they need.”
- Small businesses increased employment by 0.34 workers per firm on average over the past few months, following good readings in December and January. Forty percent of owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 7 points from last month.
- Thirty-three percent of businesses have openings for skilled workers (up 5 points) and 16 percent have openings for unskilled labor (up 4 points).