As Colorado stares down a grim winter — with COVID-19 infections rising and businesses closing — the Revitalizing Main Streets program has awarded another series of grants to 14 entities around the state.
Revitalizing Main Streets is a Colorado Department of Transportation initiative designed to promote public health and the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. Cities, towns and public agencies aiming to make creative modifications to state highways, local roadways or other community spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Applicants are required to provide a 10 percent match to qualify.
This round of funding is winter-focused and helps 14 entities including:
Colorado Springs ($26,448): Launches a pilot program closing Colorado Avenue to vehicular traffic through historic Old Colorado City and utilizes extended patios to for outdoor dining, walking and shopping this winter.
Fountain ($50,000): Upgrades intersections and sidewalks to enhance accessibility to the Town Center. Includes bump-outs, ADA ramps and bike racks.
Manitou Springs ($48,848): Develops outdoor, socially-distanced patio dining space and bike parking. Barricades will section off parking spaces along Manitou Avenue to make safe spaces for walking, biking and dining in the business district.
Downtown Denver Partnership ($36,000): Builds and maintains a Winter Village Park for visitors to the 16th Street Mall, with access to outdoor seating, dining and retail space following the holidays. An adjacent space will be enhanced for vehicle and bike parking.
“It’s great to see such creativity from our Colorado communities and our celebrated downtown areas,” Governor Jared Polis said in a news release.
“The revitalizing main streets program is a great way for Coloradans to take an active role in the use of their transportation and mobility infrastructure. From winterizing restaurant patios to increasing accessibility, Coloradans have come up with excellent ideas that will benefit our communities and economy while helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
“CDOT is thrilled to see twelve more communities benefit from our innovative Revitalizing Main Streets program, which is supporting communities large and small as we help people and our economy stay active outside," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
"We are pleased to see so many parts of the state putting this program to good use, including as we head into a winter, where continuing to focus on active transportation, even in the cold, will be especially important.”
Since the program began in June, 59 grants have been awarded to entities across Colorado. The complete list of grantees is here. More information on the program and a grant application is here.
For awarded projects on the state’s right-of-way, temporary special use permits will be required, including safety plans that address traffic flow for vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, freight/delivery and detour plans. More information on these permits is here.
For additional questions about the program, email dot_candocdot@state.co.us