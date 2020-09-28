Colorado Springs has new red light cameras at two more intersections, bringing the total to 10 citywide.
The new cameras are at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. They went live Sept. 25 as part of the city of Colorado Springs’ Red Light Safety Camera Program.
There’s a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine goes into effect for running a red light.
The Red Light Safety Camera Program aims to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running, and is a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve safety.
Other intersections with red light cameras are:
East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road
Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard
North Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle
North Academy Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard
Lake Avenue at East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
Airport Road at South Academy Boulevard
East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
For more, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/RedLightSafety.