Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a groundbreaking from noon-12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at 6250 Tutt Blvd. to commemorate the start of construction on its ReStore Northeast location. The nonprofit expects a grand opening in spring 2021.
The groundbreaking/ground blessing ceremony will include a presentation by PPHFH Executive Director and CEO Kris Medina. Also attending will be Chief Operations Officer Jeff White and Director of Strategic Partnerships Iain Probert. Capacity limits, social distancing and sanitization guidelines will be followed, according to a Habitat for Humanity news release.
"The ReStore helps builders, contractors, suppliers, and individuals by accepting tax-deductible donations of new and slightly used construction material, plumbing and electrical supplies, cabinets, home furnishings, and more which are sold to the public at discounts 50%-70% below retail," the release said. "Net proceeds help provide permanent, affordable housing for qualifying future Habitat homeowners. The ReStore also helps other homeowners in our community by offering savings on home-improvement items."
PPHFH’s first ReStore, located at 411 S. Wahsatch Ave., opened in 2004 and has since been recognized by Habitat for Humanity International and Habitat affiliates nationwide for its business achievements. Last year the ReStore helped fund six Habitat homes in El Paso County.
It also kept 1,304 tons of donated material out of the landfill, and regularly recycles porcelain (which goes to creating road base for the city), metal and cardboard, generating more revenue for building houses, the release said. It has also been awarded the Colorado Institute for Social Impact / Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado “Social Impact Business of the Year” PRISM Award in 2018 and 2020.