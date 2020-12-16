Small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, according to the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s latest COVID-19 business impact survey.
Released Dec. 16, the survey showed 65 percent of small businesses (1-49 employees) report being negatively impacted by the pandemic.
More than half (53 percent) of businesses expect the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus to continue beyond 2021.
Roughly one-third of all businesses said they’ve experienced a moderate or slight negative impact due to COVID-19, and 11 percent reported a strong negative impact.
Other survey highlights include:
About 44 percent of businesses had to make workforce adjustments due to the pandemic.
16 percent laid off employees but have since hired them back.
20 percent laid off employees and have not hired them back.
8 percent did not lay off employees, but reduced salaries.
The top requests from the business community of the legislature in the 2021 legislative session are:
avoiding increases in taxes on businesses (87 percent);
COVID-19 liability protection for companies that follow public health guidelines (80 percent); and
allow some exceptions to public health orders for certain businesses that meet or exceed guidelines (56 percent).
75 percent of small businesses (1-49 employees) who responded to the survey say they don’t qualify for the COVID-19 small business assistance recently passed by the state legislature in the special session.
About one-third of businesses (31 percent) have started to develop a prospective plan or policy surrounding vaccination for employees or customers. In the open-ended responses to this question, many indicated that they will encourage vaccination but not require it.
When asked what changes businesses expect to continue within their companies beyond the pandemic, the top answers were:
More flexible work-from-home policies (79 percent);
Hybrid virtual and in-person events or meetings (75 percent); and
Reduced business travel (65 percent).
The survey was conducted between December 7-11, 2020 and focused on the impact COVID-19 continues to have on the Colorado business community and their priorities for 2021, including vaccination plans and legislative action.