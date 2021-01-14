The National Cybersecurity Center’s next free adult education cybersecurity course starts next week — and for the first time, the NCC will offer both virtual classes across the country and in person classes.
“When people are trained under NCC adult cyber education courses, they will end up with 2-3 certifications,” said Thomas Russell, course instructor and the NCC’s cyber education program manager. “Not just certifications, but real practical experience as well as apprenticeships, job shadowing, and internships.
“The U.S. is about 3 million people short for the future of cybersecurity jobs, and NCC wants to bridge that gap.”
Thomas said the course, which runs through mid-May, is for anyone who wants to change their career, make more money, or do something meaningful.
“Instead of spending years and thousands of dollars at a traditional college, an NCC cyber education offers the same education, in [a quarter] of the time, at zero cost, and it includes 2-3 cybersecurity certifications that many companies accept,” according to Erynn Kerrigan, communications specialist at the NCC.
“After receiving these certifications, students have been able to land jobs at places like Progressive Insurance and Northrop Grumman.”
Russell is a military veteran, high school cybersecurity, robotics, and technology literacy teacher, and retired Time Warner Telecom network analyst.
Call 719-255-5225 for information.